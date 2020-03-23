Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.56. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

