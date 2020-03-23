Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.56. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $44.90.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.
