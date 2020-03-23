Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,861,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 79,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

