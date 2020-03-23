Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Employers worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Employers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.