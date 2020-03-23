Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EME. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of EME opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

