Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of EFC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 70.03. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

