Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Elementis to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 149.14 ($1.96).

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other Elementis news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01). Insiders bought a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,400 in the last three months.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.