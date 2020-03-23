Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

