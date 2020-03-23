Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $49.96 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,433,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elastic by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.