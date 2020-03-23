Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.
EMN stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
