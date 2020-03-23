Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

EMN stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

