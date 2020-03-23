e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,734 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $436.15 million, a PE ratio of -901.10 and a beta of 1.86. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.