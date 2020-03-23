DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.01 ($48.84).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €34.08 ($39.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.19 and a 200-day moving average of €39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

