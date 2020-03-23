Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 8,163 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

