Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $131,374,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 196,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 147,284 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $115.70 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.