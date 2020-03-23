Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,195 Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $11.80 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

