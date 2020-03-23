DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.94 ($39.46).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS stock opened at €18.15 ($21.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.