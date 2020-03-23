Dropil (DROP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,766.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Dropil has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $81,766.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007746 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003808 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00037181 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

