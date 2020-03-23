Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Discoverie Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discoverie Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 581 ($7.64).

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.46. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $343.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

