Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,947 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,293,000 after acquiring an additional 183,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 77,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

