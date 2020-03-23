Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 344.83 ($4.54).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.32) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.