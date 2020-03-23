Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.54).

LON DLG opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 305.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

