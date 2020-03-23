DigitalNote Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $3,058.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00672242 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.