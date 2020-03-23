Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 811,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 397,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $75,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.