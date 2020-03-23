Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,900 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,128.67 ($41.16).

DGE opened at GBX 2,312 ($30.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,876.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders purchased 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

