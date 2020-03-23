Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,550 at DZ Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective lowered by DZ Bank from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,204 ($42.15).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,427.50 ($31.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,876.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,125.47. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders bought a total of 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

