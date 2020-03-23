Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.21 ($32.80).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €11.07 ($12.87) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

