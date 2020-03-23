Deutsche Bank Cuts Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,265.35 ($56.11).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 3,014.84 ($39.66) on Friday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,374 ($44.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,844.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.