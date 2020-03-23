Deutsche Bank Cuts Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Price Target to $27.00

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Corelogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corelogic by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Corelogic by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

