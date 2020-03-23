Deutsche Bank Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,931.73.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,177.43 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,150.00 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,736.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,923.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 79.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.