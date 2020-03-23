Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $636.00 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $67.69 or 0.01073878 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Altcoin Trader, Iquant and WazirX. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $636.00 million and $766.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,395,561 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

