Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Danaos has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

