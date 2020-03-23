DA Davidson Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Neutral

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $463.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
