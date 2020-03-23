DA Davidson Downgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Neutral

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $463.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

