DA Davidson Cuts Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $70.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $97.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

KAI stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $744,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $782,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,992 shares of company stock worth $3,791,465 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

