Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of CYTK opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

