Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after buying an additional 2,959,252 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,578 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $18,256,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

CY opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

