CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given “Hold” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.32.

NYSE CVS opened at $54.70 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

