Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $136.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cummins traded as low as $109.11 and last traded at $112.31, with a volume of 230137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.53.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Cummins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $300,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

