CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

