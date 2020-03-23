Critical Survey: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) vs. Wealth Minerals (NYSE:WMLLF)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -12.60% 5.34% 3.33% Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41%

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 0.61 $411.20 million N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.20) -0.57

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.87, indicating a potential upside of 418.52%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

