Critical Review: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Strategic Education (NYSE:STRA)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 8.14% 10.21% 8.26%

1.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $188.82 million 10.03 -$87.04 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.56 $81.14 million $6.67 17.26

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Youdao and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 3 0 2.50 Strategic Education 0 0 2 1 3.33

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $190.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.32%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Youdao on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

