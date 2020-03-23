Critical Review: INmune Bio (INMB) and Its Peers

INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare INmune Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.33% -30.40% INmune Bio Competitors -4,591.72% -149.77% -36.94%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INmune Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio Competitors 1291 3827 7732 353 2.54

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 306.21%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 62.67%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A -$7.68 million -3.72 INmune Bio Competitors $759.46 million $139.43 million 2.68

INmune Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

INmune Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

