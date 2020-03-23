Critical Comparison: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) versus Enlivex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

0.7% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.65%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($1.40) -3.04 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 1.05 -$18.79 million N/A N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.