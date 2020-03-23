Critical Analysis: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. Veeva Systems (NASDAQ:VEEV)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dropbox alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dropbox and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 1 9 0 2.73 Veeva Systems 0 7 13 0 2.65

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 58.04%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $176.85, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -3.17% -3.58% -1.11% Veeva Systems 27.27% 16.96% 13.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.66 billion 4.43 -$52.70 million N/A N/A Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 17.96 $301.12 million $1.62 82.38

Veeva Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Dropbox on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.