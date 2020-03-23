Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 448.82 ($5.90).

CRST opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.09. The company has a market capitalization of $484.04 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

