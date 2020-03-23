Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,195 ($15.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 1,422.50 ($18.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,866.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,009.05. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,748.50 ($23.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 12973.032336 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total transaction of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.