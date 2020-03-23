Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $1,575,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,047.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $141.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

