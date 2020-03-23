CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth about $3,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.