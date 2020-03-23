Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.30. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.