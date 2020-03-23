Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Copart stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. Copart has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

