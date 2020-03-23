Contrasting Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) & Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Trend Micro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 5.12 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -21.01 Trend Micro $1.52 billion 3.31 $256.43 million $1.84 19.42

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenable and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 3 5 0 2.63 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.73%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -27.92% -71.06% -16.43% Trend Micro 16.89% 16.09% 8.43%

Volatility & Risk

Tenable has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Tenable on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

