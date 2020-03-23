Contrasting Palomar (PLMR) and Its Peers

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Palomar to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palomar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 919 2997 2594 183 2.30

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 42.83%. Given Palomar’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 27.71 Palomar Competitors $14.29 billion $2.94 billion 87.23

Palomar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 3.08% 4.20% 0.58%

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

